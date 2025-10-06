10 killed in violent weekend crime across Dallas-Fort Worth

The Brief Ten people were killed across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex between Friday, Oct. 3, and Monday, Oct. 6, in separate violent incidents. The violence included the fatal shooting of a person on a DART train Sunday, which marked the second deadly shooting on the transit system in one week, raising concerns about public safety. The incidents include a triple homicide in West Dallas, a nightclub shooting in Fort Worth that killed one and injured five, and the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old following a minor traffic accident.



Ten people died in separate violent incidents across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex between Friday, Oct. 3, and Monday, Oct. 6, according to police. Five homicides occurred in Dallas County and five occurred in Tarrant County, involving shootings and a fatal stabbing.

Deadly Incidents in Dallas County

Second Fatal DART Shooting in a Week

A person was fatally shot Sunday evening on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The victim's and shooter's identities have not been released. This marks the second fatal shooting on a DART train in one week, following the Sept. 29 death of Irving bartender Daniel Gromley.

Triple Homicide in West Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive. Two of the suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Pedro Lara and 47-year-old Pedro Lara Roa. The third victim's name has not been released.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

White Rock Shooting Kills One

Dallas Police are investigating a separate shooting that happened in the White Rock area early Sunday morning, resulting in one death. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Ferguson Road. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds inside an apartment unit.

One person died; the condition of the second person taken to a hospital is currently unknown.

Deadly Incidents in Tarrant County

Fatal Nightclub Shooting Injures Five

One person was killed and five others were injured early Sunday in a shooting inside the Social LIVV bar in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street around 1:40 a.m. A deceased male victim with gunshot wounds was found inside the business. Five additional victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Patrique Allen.

Homicide detectives believe "unknown suspects fired handguns... in what appears to be an unprovoked shooting." Police stated the shooting appears to be gang-related, but cautioned that the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Gas Station Employee Killed

A gas station employee was shot and killed Friday night in Fort Worth, setting off a sequence of related violent incidents that ended with police arresting the suspect after an attempted home invasion, authorities said.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Eastchase Parkway, where Fort Worth police found 28-year-old employee Chandrashekar Pole dead from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Richard Florez, allegedly drove about a mile south and fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured in that drive-by.

Florez's flight ended when he reportedly rammed a metal gate and attempted to enter an occupied residence in the 8500 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Residents inside were not injured.

Officers arrived and took Florez into custody at the scene, recovering a gun from his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed injuries before being transferred to police custody.

Teen Fatally Shot After Traffic Accident

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday afternoon in a Fort Worth restaurant parking lot following a minor traffic accident that escalated into a confrontation. The incident occurred around 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Wichita Street.

The victim was identified as Jenny Rosales, 18, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses said a female suspect, involved in the crash, allegedly pulled a handgun and fired the weapon, striking Rosales. The suspect later called 911 and waited for officers to arrive. The suspect, 47-year-old Laterica Johnson, was taken into custody.

High School Student Fatally Stabbed

A 15-year-old Fort Worth high school student was killed and his father was hospitalized after a stabbing Friday afternoon. The victim was a student at Fort Worth ISD's Polytechnic High School.

Relatives said the victim's father was also stabbed and critically injured. A juvenile suspect admitted to "cutting someone" in self-defense. Detectives are currently investigating the events that led to the clash.

Arlington Man Killed in Shooting

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in Arlington on Saturday. The victim, identified as John William Kirkland, died from a shotgun wound at the hospital around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details surrounding the shooting are unclear.