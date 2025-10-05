1 dead, 1 injured in Dallas' White Rock area shooting
DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the White Rock area of Dallas.
Deadly White Rock Shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Ferguson Rd.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were both inside an apartment unit.
Both were taken to the hospital. One person died, and the condition of the second person is unknown.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
What we don't know:
A motive for the shooting is not known.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.