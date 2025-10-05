One dead, five injured in Fort Worth nightclub shooting

article

The Brief One person was killed, and five others were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting inside the Social LIVV bar in Fort Worth. The five surviving victims were transported to area hospitals and are all expected to survive their injuries. The suspects ran from the scene and remain at large; police caution the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may be gang-related.



One person was killed, and five others were injured early Sunday in a shooting inside the Social LIVV bar in Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth Bar Shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bledsoe St. around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased male inside the business with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Five additional victims were also shot, police said. They were either taken by ambulance or self-transported to area hospitals. All five surviving victims are expected to survive. Their conditions were not released.

Homicide detectives found that "unknown suspects fired handguns, striking the deceased victim and the additional shooting victims inside the business in what appears to be an unprovoked shooting," the department stated.

The suspect or suspects ran from the scene immediately after the shooting and before police arrived. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related, though they cautioned that the investigation is preliminary and the nature of the incident is subject to change.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased, as well as the official manner and cause of death, will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.