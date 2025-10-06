DART train murder: Second deadly shooting in one week

The Brief A person was fatally shot Sunday evening on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District. The shooting marks the second deadly incident on the DART rail system in one week, following the Sept. 29 killing of Irving bartender Daniel Gromley. DART police have a suspect in custody from the Sunday shooting and described the incident as isolated, but are not yet releasing the identities of the victim or the suspect.



A person was fatally shot Sunday evening on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train. This is the second deadly shooting on the public transit system in one week.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Pearl Station in the Dallas Arts District, according to DART police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the events leading up to the shooting are unclear, police stated they believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. DART set up a bus bridge to provide an alternate route for other passengers immediately following the incident.

What they're saying:

"We immediately formed a bus bridge to make sure our riders got to where they needed to go," said Jasmyn Carter, DART public relations director. "Our response times to priority one shootings is actually under 6 minutes and under."

Trains resumed their normal schedule as of Monday morning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect. It remains unclear what led to the shooting and whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Second Deadly Incident in a Week

This follows a fatal shooting on Sept. 29, in which Irving bartender Daniel Gromley was killed after an argument at the Marketplace Station off Harry Hines Blvd. Christopher Akins was arrested and charged with murder in connection with that shooting. No other injuries were reported in the Sept. 29 incident.