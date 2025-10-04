Family shocked after son killed, father wounded in stabbing near Fort Worth school

The Brief A 15-year-old Fort Worth student died, and his father was critically injured in a stabbing on Friday. The victim's mother says she reported prior threats to police and the school, which she says didn't take her seriously. A juvenile suspect admits to stabbing someone in self-defense, but no arrests have been announced.



A Fort Worth teen is dead, and his father is hospitalized after a Friday afternoon stabbing.

The victim was just 15 years old and a student at Fort Worth ISD's Polytechnic High School. Relatives say his father was also stabbed and was critically hurt.

Investigators say a juvenile suspect admitted to "cutting someone" in self-defense. Detectives are now piecing together what led up to the fatal clash, and how to proceed with charges.

Fort Worth student fatally stabbed

Jacob DeLaRosa

What we know:

Janeth DeLaRosa is grieving her son, Jacob, who was Friday's victim. She says her son was stabbed in the heart. The incident happened right across the street from his school.

Her husband had gone to pick their kids up early from a gas station across from the Polytechnic High School after their oldest son said there was a rumor going around that a group of teens were going to attack one of her sons.

But once her husband arrived at the gas station, things took a turn for the worse.

"And then my other son, the one that passed away, he got off the truck, and the boy, when that boy that killed him, punched him, and he obviously reacted, and now, I don't know, one moment he took out his knife and just stabbed him," DeLaRosa said.

She says her husband jumped into the truck and raced Jacob to the hospital.

DeLaRosa family

What they're saying:

"With my oldest son holding Jacob, while he was passing away like he was already, he said he was turning blue and his eyes were rolling back, and he told him, 'I'm dying. I'm dying.' He wasn't even crying. He was just telling him that he was dying," DeLaRosa said.

DeLaRosa tried desperately to reach her family.

"They wouldn't answer me. Probably 10 minutes later, after that, my husband called me, and he just told me Jacob's dead, Jacob's dead," DeLaRosa said.

According to police, they were called to the scene at 3:55 p.m., but by the time they arrived everyone had already left.

While police say they did run into the teens, who claimed to have "cut" another person in self-defense, they didn't provide details and the reason for the stabbing is still unclear.

Jacob DeLaRosa

"How’s it self-defense? When you went to aggravate my son, hit him first and then stabbed him?" DeLaRosa said.

DeLaRosa says her husband tried talking to the teens, who had threatened one of her sons before the day of the altercation.

"He was already threatening my kid's life. He was already threatening to shoot at my house. I have messages of that. I have messages of him saying he is sending my address, like 'I know where you live at,' to my son," DeLaRosa said.

The grieving mother says she’d reported the threats to the boy’s school that same week, but says the school didn’t take her seriously.

She says she’d also called Fort Worth police, but they never showed up.

"That's something that my kids will never forget. These two were there. The image of his brother. He can't forget it. He cannot stop thinking about his brother bleeding out on him," DeLaRosa said.

DeLaRosa family

Her husband was in critical condition but is now stable.

She says, because of the extent of his injuries, he needed to be operated on and was told his son had died right before he went under.

What we don't know:

At the time of reporting, Fort Worth police have not given any information regarding any arrests.

FOX 4 also reached out to Fort Worth ISD, but they have yet to respond.