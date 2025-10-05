Fort Worth gas station employee killed before drive-by shooting, attempted home invasion

article

A gas station employee was fatally shot Friday night in Fort Worth, setting off a sequence of related violent incidents that ended with police arresting the suspect after he allegedly rammed a gate and attempted a home invasion, authorities said.

Deadly Fort Worth Crime Spree

What we know:

It started around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, when Fort Worth Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a gas station in the 1400 block of Eastchase Pkwy.

Police and medical personnel found the adult male employee dead from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect reportedly drove away from the scene and traveled about one mile south, where he fired multiple shots into an occupied vehicle. Police confirmed that no one was injured during that drive-by shooting.

The suspect’s flight ended in the 8500 block of Meadowbrook Dr, where he is accused of ramming through a metal gate and attempting to enter an occupied residence. Residents were not injured during the attempted break-in.

Officers arrived at the Meadowbrook Drive location and were able to take the suspect into custody. A gun was recovered from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The arrested suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries before being transferred to police custody.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and the deceased victim have not been released.

Police said the information is preliminary and subject to change as homicide detectives continue their investigation. No further details were immediately available.