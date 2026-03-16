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Mom arrested for baby’s ejection death in Fort Worth crash

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Published  March 16, 2026 10:36am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
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Karla Lopez

The Brief

    • 17-year-old Karla Lopez was arrested and charged with reckless injury to a child following a fatal car crash in Fort Worth.
    • Her 6-month-old son, Sebastian Reyes, died after being ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
    • Police accused Lopez of running a stop sign and said the baby was unrestrained in the vehicle.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested the mother of an infant who was killed last week after being ejected in a crash.

What's new:

Police have identified the baby’s mother as 17-year-old Karla Lopez. She’s now charged with reckless injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury.

The baby was also identified as 6-month-old Sebastian Reyes.

The backstory:

The crash happened on March 7 on Rock Island Street and Azle Avenue.

Fort Worth police said the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another car.

Related

Baby dies after being ejected from vehicle following Fort Worth crash
article

Baby dies after being ejected from vehicle following Fort Worth crash

An infant has died after being ejected from a vehicle following a crash in Fort Worth.

The infant was unrestrained in the car and was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, causing serious injury. The baby later died at the hospital.

The baby’s mother was arrested and taken to jail after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and past news coverage.

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