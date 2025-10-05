Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police find three dead after report of shooting

Published  October 5, 2025 12:22pm CDT
West Dallas
The Brief

    • Three people were found dead following a shooting reported around 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive in West Dallas.
    • The identities of the deceased victims have not been released by the Dallas Police Department.
    • Details surrounding the shooting, including information on a possible suspect, are currently unknown as the investigation is ongoing.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting in West Dallas that left three people dead early Sunday morning.

3 Dead in Dallas Shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported about 5:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bernal Dr.

When officers arrived, they found three people dead.

What we don't know:

The identities of the three people have not been released.

The details surrounding the shooting are not known.

No information about a possible suspect was given.

This shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

West DallasCrime and Public Safety