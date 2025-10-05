Dallas police find three dead after report of shooting
article
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting in West Dallas that left three people dead early Sunday morning.
3 Dead in Dallas Shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported about 5:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bernal Dr.
When officers arrived, they found three people dead.
Image 1 of 7
▼
What we don't know:
The identities of the three people have not been released.
The details surrounding the shooting are not known.
No information about a possible suspect was given.
This shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.