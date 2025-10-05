Dallas police find three dead after report of shooting

article

The Brief Three people were found dead following a shooting reported around 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive in West Dallas. The identities of the deceased victims have not been released by the Dallas Police Department. Details surrounding the shooting, including information on a possible suspect, are currently unknown as the investigation is ongoing.



Dallas police are investigating a shooting in West Dallas that left three people dead early Sunday morning.

3 Dead in Dallas Shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported about 5:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Bernal Dr.

When officers arrived, they found three people dead.

What we don't know:

The identities of the three people have not been released.

The details surrounding the shooting are not known.

No information about a possible suspect was given.

This shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.