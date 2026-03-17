Texas police warn of viral DMV text scam targeting drivers over fake traffic tickets

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The Brief Texas law enforcement continues warning residents about a text scam falsely claiming to be from the DMV and demanding payment for traffic tickets. The DMV does not issue tickets or send text threats; officials say non-U.S. phone prefixes and "weird phrases" are major red flags when receiving these texts. Authorities advise deleting the message immediately. Do not click links, send money, or provide personal information.



Several police departments across the state of Texas are addressing a scam text that is being sent to Texans, claiming to be from the Texas DMV.

The scam text claims that the individuals receiving the text need to pay a traffic ticket, with the goal of getting you to click the ink and hand over your information.

The Texas DMV text scam

What we know:

Over the past few months, several local police stations in Texas have warned of a text scam that residents could receive. Law enforcement reminds Texans that the real DMV is not sending out threats to those who do not pay for their traffic tickets.

Identifying fraudulent traffic ticket messages

These police departments mention that these fake texts often display many 'red flags' by using intimidating language such as "immutable credential endorsement," "registration voidance," and "statutory 30-day suspension," in hopes that victims will act quickly.

What they're saying:

Several police departments emphasize that if you are unsure about the validity of the text, then you should look up the phone number for your local law enforcement agency or local court to contact them directly.

Police stations have given several clues to help determine if and when text messages, such as this one, are fraudulent in nature.

"The goal is to get you to click the link and hand over your information. The real DMV isn’t sending out threats filled with random big words and weird phrases," said the Texarkana Police Department in a Facebook post about the scam.

Texas DMV does not issue citations

"The text claims to be from the TX DMV, which is a major red flag because the Texas DMV does not issue traffic tickets. Another clue is the phone number in the message, which often shows a non-U.S. prefix," said the Amarillo Police Department in a post addressing these scams.

"Traffic tickets are issued by local police departments, sheriff’s offices, or state troopers, not the DMV."

What to do if you receive a suspicious text?

What you can do:

Police stations across Texas have given easy recommendations on how to deal with these messages:

Do not click links in suspicious messages

Do not respond

Do not send payment

Do not share personal information

Delete the message

Report the message to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission