'Fake news': Texas officials say deadly cow virus is not spreading in Panhandle

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The Brief Officials say rumors of a deadly cattle virus in the Texas Panhandle are false. Industry groups confirm no such disease has been found in Texas herds. Leaders warn misinformation could harm ranchers and the beef market.



Contrary to rumors spreading in Texas this week, agriculture officials are calling reports of a fast-spreading cattle feedlot virus "fake news."

Texas Panhandle cow virus

What we know:

The rumors of a "yield-killer" feedlot virus with a climbing mortality rate in the Texas Panhandle began to spread in online publications and on social media over the weekend. One such report from agroinformacion.com said the news was drawing "immediate panic" from the beef industry, projecting a "brutal" hit to the market.

Several agricultural sources in the state have since stepped in to ease the concerns, saying health officials have confirmed there is no such disease present in the state.

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‘Rely on credible sources’

What they're saying:

Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, released the following statement Tuesday:

"The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is aware of online rumors that allege a new or unknown animal disease is circulating in a feedlot in the Texas Panhandle. These claims are false. Animal health officials from USDA, state officials in Texas, along with leaders at Texas Cattle Feeders Association, have confirmed there is no such disease present.

Spreading unverified information like this is not only irresponsible, it is harmful to cattle producers, the beef supply chain, and consumer confidence in a safe and wholesome product. Our industry depends on transparency, science-based animal health protocols, and strong collaboration with state and federal animal health authorities.

We encourage everyone—producers, media, and the public—to rely on credible sources and verified information. NCBA and state affiliate partners will continue working closely with animal health officials to monitor any legitimate concerns and ensure the continued health of the U.S. cattle herd."

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The Texas Cattle Feeder's Association released the following statement:

"The false information being reported by a foreign country regarding a mysterious virus in cattle in Texas is completely inaccurate and untrue. USDA-APHIS and Texas Animal Health Commission have verified that the information being portrayed is false. Please regard the story and posts as fake news."