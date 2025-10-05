18-year-old killed in shooting after minor Fort Worth crash, suspect turns herself in

article

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday afternoon in a Fort Worth restaurant parking lot after what witnesses described as a minor traffic accident that escalated into a confrontation, police said.

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Wichita St., the location of Don's Seafood, at 4:12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, following a report of a shooting.

Officers arriving at the scene observed a deceased adult female, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Jenny Rosales, 18, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told detectives that two parties involved in a minor vehicle crash were attempting to exchange information in the parking lot when the suspect, a female involved in one of the vehicles, allegedly pulled out a handgun.

According to witness accounts, the suspect pointed the weapon at several people and tried to leave the scene without providing her insurance details before firing the weapon and striking Rosales.

The suspect left the location, but shortly after, called 911, and waited for officers to arrive at her location. Detectives later recovered the gun from the suspect's vehicle, and she was taken into police custody.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released.

No other details were immediately available as the investigation continues.