Dallas police release video of fatal shooting involving Jasmine Crockett's security guard

The Brief Dallas police released body camera footage on Monday regarding the fatal shooting of Diamon Robinson, who was killed during a standoff outside Children’s Hospital. Robinson allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and operated a private security firm despite a criminal record involving theft and government record tampering. He went by the name Mike King while working as a security guard for Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. It remains unknown how Robinson obtained a security license or if his credentials were ever properly vetted by the agencies that hired him.



The Dallas Police Department shared body camera video from last week’s officer-involved shooting outside Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

Sources told FOX 4 the man was a longtime security guard for Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Police said he was wanted for posing as a federal agent and using a fictitious business and fake credentials to hire legitimate police officers for off-duty jobs.

Diamon Robinson

Diamon Robinson's Dallas County mugshots

What we know:

The suspect in this case has been identified as Diamon Robinson. But Crockett and many local law enforcement officers knew him as Mike King.

Police said he was using a fake name to run a bogus security company. That company, Off Duty Police Services, secured contracts and often hired real Dallas police officers.

But the ruse began to unravel for Robinson in late February after the Irving Police Department released information about a black SUV with a stolen federal government license plate. A Dallas police officer remembered seeing that vehicle while working an off-duty job.

Video shared during Monday’s news conference shows officers following Robinson’s white car into the hospital parking garage.

Police can be heard giving him commands to get out of the car and give up. They reportedly negotiated for an hour, offering to get family members involved so he would surrender.

SWAT officers later deployed tear gas into the car to try to get Robinson to surrender. The video shows him getting out of the car. He lowers his right hand and then raises it. That’s when three officers opened fire.

Dig deeper:

According to court records, Robinson had a criminal history that included multiple arrests for theft, a probation violation, and tampering with a government record.

He had an active warrant for theft of checks at a hotel where he worked security in the past. He was also wanted for impersonating a police officer.

Police said he was not any type of federal law enforcement officer.

"So the agencies that he reported to work for do not exist. Special Dignitary Police, that agency does not exist in the federal government. That’s who he portrayed to be, who his IDs that he had put together showed him to be, but those agencies does not exist," said Dallas Police Deputy Chief William Griffith.

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What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how Robinson was able to get a security license, if he had one. It’s also unclear whether his credentials were vetted.

In a statement, Congresswoman Crockett said her team followed all protocols outlined by the House when contracting security and used a vendor that that works closely with Capital Police.

As Mike King, Robinson reportedly used a system that many companies use to recruit police officers to work part-time jobs. Police would not discuss that.

What they're saying:

Crockett said she’s always believed in redemption and that people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. She described the man she knew as respectful, caring, and committed to protecting others.

She’s mourning the loss of a life and wishes the tragic ending could have been avoided.

Dallas Police Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting started as a standoff around 11 p.m. outside Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

Dallas police said they were conducting an investigation into a suspect with an active warrant and followed him to the hospital parking garage, where he barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused to exit.

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As the situation escalated, SWAT teams were called to the scene. To end the standoff, officers deployed tear gas into the car.

According to police, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle but pointed a firearm at the officers. Police fired shots in response.

No officers were injured during the confrontation.