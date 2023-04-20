DeSoto ISD bans backpacks from middle, high schools

DeSoto ISD is banning backpacks from all middle and high school campuses starting Monday, April 24.

The district says that they made the decision to reduce any "potential distractions" and "safety concerns."

Students in grades 6-12 will still be allowed to carry a clutch the size of a sandwich bag or a pencil bag.

The district also said that security staff will be making regular rotations in and outside of campuses.

DeSoto campuses will also limit traffic in the hallways during the school day and are asking parents to pick up their students as close to the school bell as possible.