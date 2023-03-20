Arlington Lamar High School shooting leaves 2 students injured, suspect in custody

Two people were hurt, and one person was arrested following a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington.

Arlington police said it happened around 6:55 a.m. Monday on campus, but outside the school building.

Two students were shot and are receiving medical care. It’s not yet clear how badly they were injured.

The suspect shooter was taken into custody.

Arlington police say they do not believe the suspect ever made it inside the school.

Police have not yet said if that person is a student.

Because school does not start until 7:35 a.m. and was not in session at the time of the shooting. Not all students had arrived on campus.

Police are asking people to stay away from the campus while they investigate.

Parents who go to campus will not be allowed to pick up their children.

Some concerned parents showed up anyway.

"I got a text from the school this morning saying the school was on lockdown," said Normecha Stiger, a parent of a 9th grade student at Arlington Lamar. "I just left work so I could be here, because my son is in there and when you don't know what's going on it is worrisome."

Those who were already at school went into lockdown.

Monday is Arlington ISD's first day back after spring break.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story as details become available.