Fort Worth middle school student arrested for bringing gun on campus

A student and his mother were arrested after a gun was discovered on the campus of a Fort Worth middle school.

Police say the student at William Monnig Middle School brought the gun to the campus. A school resource officer confiscated the gun.

Police say when they contacted the boy's mother, she made a threat toward the school. When she showed up, police arrested her.

The woman is charged with making a terroristic threat.

The school will have extra patrols on campus Wednesday as a precaution.