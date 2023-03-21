Thomas Jefferson High School shooting: 1 student injured in Dallas

Several police officers are at Thomas Jefferson High School in Northwest Dallas after a student was shot.

Dallas ISD says after dismissal a student was shot in the arm in the school parking lot. The remaining students in the area were pulled back to safety.

The student was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The original call for the shooting went out just after 4:40 p.m. According to the school website, classes end at 4:30 p.m.

Dallas police say Dallas ISD will be taking the lead on the investigation.

Dallas ISD says, at this point, no arrests have been made and the motive is not known.

DISD and Dallas police are blocking off entrances to the school.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information as it comes in.