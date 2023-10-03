It has been a while, but rain and cooler weather is expected to come to North Texas.

There is a low chance of rain for areas to the far west on Tuesday night, but Wednesday is when the big changes will start taking place.

There will be scattered showers and storms east of the Metroplex early in the day. The storms will become more widespread as the day goes on.

We will see a line of heavy rain and potentially strong storms move through the area Wednesday night into the early morning hours on Thursday.

The rain will come in from the northwest starting at around 7 p.m.

Our cold front brings the chance for severe storms with it.

There is a slight risk of severe weather for much of North Texas, especially in the DFW-area and to the north and west.

We expect the storms to weaken as they move east and southeast.

The heavy rain is going to be the biggest threat for everyone.

There is about a 15% chance of severe wind gusts and an even lower chance for large hail.

There is a minute possibility that a tornado could pop up. That threat is generally north and northwest of the Metroplex.

Again, late Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be when we see the widespread, heavy rain.

After the rain comes through drier air will stick around.

Temperatures will be near normal on Friday before a shot of cooler air over the weekend.

We will have a nice taste of fall this weekend with low temperatures in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.