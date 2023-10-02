You weren't imagining things, this September was warmer than usual.

September had 8 triple digit days, which is a new record-high for the month.

Overall, 6 record temperatures were broken.

The only days when temperatures were below normal in the month was Sept. 12-16, when highs dropped into the 80s and even the 70s.

For rain, only 0.83" of rain was recorded at DFW Airport for the month. That is 1.89" less than usual.

We are hoping things can change this October.

Things should be cooling off, but it might take a while to get there.

The beginning of the month will start with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

By the end of the month, we really start feeling much cooler with highs in the low-70s and lows in the low-50s.

So you'll be feeling that fall weather by the end of this month.

The good news is that the month is typically a wetter month for us, with more than four inches of average rainfall at DFW Airport.

The long-range forecast shows there is a decent chance that we get more precipitation than usual this month.

There is a slightly better than normal chance for us to have temperatures a bit higher than usual, but not significantly higher.

