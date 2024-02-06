Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in Lake Highlands.

Police were called to a shooting at Walnut Hill and Wickersham Road on Monday just before 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a crashed vehicle, with a man and a woman shot inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

READ MORE: 21-year-old killed, woman injured in Far Northeast Dallas shooting, police say

Police did not announce any arrests or possible suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-422-9275.