Trackdown: Help find the South Dallas shooters who killed 1, injured 8

In this week's Trackdown, Dallas homicide detectives have asked for help finding the people who opened fire in a South Dallas street, killing an innocent 21-year-old woman.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Collins Avenue on April 14th.

21-year-old Coreisha Bradford, who was known to her family and friends as RiRi, was killed, and 8 others were injured.

"There was dozens of people gathered from East Dallas on this street celebrating and hanging out," said Dallas detective Eric Barnes. "At some point during their hanging out, someone fired shots, and after that multiple individuals began shooting right here in this same location."

28-year-old Christopher Jones was arrested over the weekend and charged with deadly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.

Police say they still need more information in connection to the shooting.

"I need the folks in the community in East Dallas to come together and give us information on who it was that shot Coreisha," said Det. Barnes. "It's always an unwritten code that people don't talk to the police, but violence will continue to happen if the individuals that caused the violence are never brought into custody and Coreisha didn't deserve what happened to her."

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call or text Detective Barnes at 214-283-4818.

