Trackdown: Help find the South Dallas shooters who killed 1, injured 8

By
Published  April 24, 2024 2:40pm CDT
Trackdown
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas PD investigating response prior to mass shooting

Dallas police were first called to an area where a party spilled out onto the street on Collins Avenue for reports of gunfire at around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday night. After police came and left 9 people were shot, including one person who died.

DALLAS - In this week's Trackdown, Dallas homicide detectives have asked for help finding the people who opened fire in a South Dallas street, killing an innocent 21-year-old woman.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Collins Avenue on April 14th.

21-year-old Coreisha Bradford, who was known to her family and friends as RiRi, was killed, and 8 others were injured.

"There was dozens of people gathered from East Dallas on this street celebrating and hanging out," said Dallas detective Eric Barnes. "At some point during their hanging out, someone fired shots, and after that multiple individuals began shooting right here in this same location."

Police say they still need more information in connection to the shooting.

"I need the folks in the community in East Dallas to come together and give us information on who it was that shot Coreisha," said Det. Barnes. "It's always an unwritten code that people don't talk to the police, but violence will continue to happen if the individuals that caused the violence are never brought into custody and Coreisha didn't deserve what happened to her."

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call or text Detective Barnes at 214-283-4818.
 