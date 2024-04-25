Fallen Corpus Christi police officer's body returns home to North Texas

The body of fallen Corpus Christi police officer Kyle Hicks returned to North Texas on Thursday.

Hicks, a North Texas native, was transported back to the area to donate his organs.

Kyle Hicks (Source: Corpus Christi Police Department)

The officer was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance earlier this week.

Police departments in North Texas gathered to honor Officer Hicks as his body was flown to Dallas Love Field and transported to the Southwest Transplant Alliance.

Hicks had been a member of the Corpus Christi Police Department for two years.

He went to Tarrant County College in 2010 and previously lived in Arlington.

Hicks leaves behind a wife and four children.