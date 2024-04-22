South Dallas mass shooting: Man arrested in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 8

Dallas police have made an arrest in connection to a South Dallas mass shooting that killed a woman and injured 8 other people earlier this month.

Christopher Jones, 28, was arrested over the weekend and charged with deadly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Jones (Source: Dallas Jail)

The shooting on Collins Avenue happened in the early hours of April 14, when a large party had moved into the street.

Police investigators said one person began firing shots into the crowd and then others began firing shots. 9 people were hit in the shooting, including 21-year-old Coriesha Bradford who died.

Hours earlier, police were called to the area for gunfire, but did not find anything by the time they arrived at the scene.

Dallas police believe Jones fired his gun into the air at some point during the night.

DPD has said they believe there was gang involvement in the shooting.

Online records show Jones is also facing charges out of Tarrant County for engaging in organized criminal activity.