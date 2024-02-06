Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and injured a woman.

Police were called to the shooting on Skillman Street in Far Northeast Dallas around 1:25 on Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Kenneth Jernigan was found shot on the ground in a parking lot. Jernigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also found shot in the arm inside an apartment. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say they don't have any information about a suspect at this time.