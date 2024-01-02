Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Trinity Groves in West Dallas.

Police were called to Singleton Boulevard, near Gulden Lane, at about noon on New Year's Day.

Investigators say the man was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The victim's identity will not be released until family members are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Grubbs with Dallas police at 214-671-3675.

The incident was one of three deadly shootings in Dallas on New Year's Day, including one at an apartment on Ross Avenue and another in South Dallas on Bexar Street.