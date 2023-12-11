Dallas crime statistics: Murders, car thefts up; overall violent crime down in 2023

Dallas police and city leaders continued to tout that the city is on track to record its third year of crime reduction heading into 2024.

DPD offered a November summary at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting, revealing overall violent crime is down 12.19 percent.

The Department says the main contributing factors in the decrease are fewer aggravated assaults and robberies so far this year.

Even as other violent crimes go down, it's tough to ignore the continued increase in murders.

As of Monday, there have been 230 murders in the City of Dallas in 2023.

This time last year, that number was 206.

"Obviously, we will have our challenges. As we have this year, recently, with one incident causing several deaths. We will continue to fight. Again, the way you reduce murder is to reduce the incidents of aggravated assault that cause the murder," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Garcia backed his plan to combat targeted hot spots using a grid system.

However, the chief couldn't ignore the tragic quadruple murder from earlier this month in Southeast Dallas.

Police say, while wearing an ankle monitor, 21-year-old Byron Carillo shot and killed his son, his ex-girlfriend, and her parents while living next door.

Much of the conversation Monday centered around what Chief Garcia called "a preventable crime."

"Unfortunately, there are decisions that are made beyond our control that allow individuals, like the one that committed these murders, out on the street. Again, it’s things we need to highlight. We need to discuss it in our community. We cannot be the only part of the criminal justice system that’s demanded to be transparent. We cannot be," said Chief Garcia.

While violent crime is the main focus for DPD, Dallas, like many other cities in the U.S., is trying to tackle a sharp increase in car thefts.

Motor vehicle theft is the most-committed crime in the City of Dallas, up a staggering 40 percent from last year.

Dallas police also says its continuing to see progress in its deterrence program.

The program invites violent offenders to attend, and the department helps set them up with necessary services, as opposed to reoffending.