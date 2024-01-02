Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Old East Dallas.

Police responded to the shooting at an apartment on Ross Avenue, near McCoy Street, around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

21-year-old Carlos Rogue was found with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 214-605-1557.

The incident was one of three deadly shootings in Dallas on New Year's Day, including one victim who was found dead inside a car near Trinity Groves and another in South Dallas on Bexar Street.