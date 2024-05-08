Texas universities' graduation ceremonies will go on as planned

While some major universities are canceling graduation commencements or scaling them back, Texas universities plan to go on with graduation as planned.

UT Austin also updated its security policy for this weekend's commencement. Hecklers will be removed, and any kind of protest on the campus will be blocked.

Ut Austin President Jay Hartzell referenced that the 2024 graduates had their high school graduation canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Many reached out for assurance that graduation will go on as planned. Hartzell confirmed it will happen while adding the university will be ready to ensure everyone will be protected.

Wednesday, Hartzell sent out a video message to the nearly 11,000 graduates and anyone attending this week’s graduation.

"Graduates we will have no tolerance for any disruption for your special and hard-earned achievement," he said.

The university-wide commencement takes place at the football stadium on Saturday evening after all the college-specific convocations.

Hartzell confirms all ceremonies will go on as planned while referencing the recent protests, encampments and arrests on campus.

"There are devastating world events that continue to dominate our attention and energy. People continue to express themselves in different and personal and heartfelt ways," he said. "We support them and have supported them each and every time when the intent is to use our campus as a platform to lawfully protest and have their expressions heard."

Featured article

More than 100 people have been arrested on the Austin campus in the past two weeks.

On April 29, protesters created a surprise encampment, causing police and DPS troopers to step in.

According to UT Austin's commencement conduct guidelines, heckling speakers who cause any disruption will be removed.

Also, attendees, graduates and outside demonstrations cannot block entrances, exits or pathways in and around campus.

In North Texas, UT Arlington confirms to FOX 4 that its Friday commencement is also on. It says its ceremonies are ticketed and secure events held at Globe Life Field.

A week ago, a small group of protesters complied with university guidelines by calling their demonstration an informal encampment.

Graduation will also continue at UNT, where a peaceful protest was held on the Denton campus for a few hours.

FOX 4 reached out to UT Dallas multiple times for commencement specifics, but we did not hear back. But online, their commencement schedule is still posted as planned.