Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to run unopposed for reelection in 2023

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson will run unopposed in May's mayoral election.

The filing period to appear on the ballot for the election ended on Friday.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Write-in candidates have until Feb. 21 to declare their candidacy.

Johnson is the first person to run unopposed for the mayor of Dallas since Erik Jonsson in 1967.

"It is the greatest honor of my life to serve as the mayor of my hometown. We have achieved significant, measurable results for the residents of Dallas over the past four years, and I look forward to continuing this incredible progress in my second term," said Mayor Johnson in a statement.

Johnson has served as mayor of Dallas since June 2019.

Prior to becoming mayor Johnson was a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Election day in Dallas will be May 6.