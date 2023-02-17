Dallas launches task force to reduce homelessness

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a new task force on Thursday designed to reduce the number of homeless people in the city.

The team will work with non-profits and medical groups to find affordable housing options, including apartments or tiny homes.

There will be a heavy focus on the health and safety of people who live in tents along busy roadways, as well as those behaving erratically in public areas.

"We have to throw the kitchen sink at this problem," said Mayor Johnson.

The chair of the Dallas Housing Authority knows it will be a challenge.

She had to find a way to keep her adult son off of the streets.

"Each and every time I see one of those people living on the street, I know somebody somewhere is trying to help them, but they have a right to refuse it," said Betty Culbreath.

The task force is expected to make its recommendations on June 15.

The mayor hopes that will lead to a regional effort that involves other cities facing similar problems.