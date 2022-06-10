Dallas council could vote to fire city manager T.C. Broadnax

article

Dallas leaders will gather for a special meeting next week and could fire the city manager.

Councilwoman Paula Blackmon’s office confirmed that she and two other council members requested the meeting to discuss either removing or disciplining Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

"It’s time to have an honest conversation about leadership at Dallas City Hall. I saw, firsthand, the leadership gap we have in solving the permitting problems with urgency and expediency. We need bold leadership to solve this operational problem while addressing the IT concerns citywide and homelessness throughout the city," Councilwoman Blackmon said in a statement.

Mayor Eric Johnson supports the change.

"I believe it is time for a change in city management. Several of my duly elected colleagues on the Dallas City Council have made it clear in recent days that they also believe it is time for a change. We are ready to move forward and discuss how best to build for the future of our great city and its amazing people, and that is why I have placed the item on the City Council’s agenda for next week," he said in a statement.

The council is expected to meet in executive session Wednesday night and could vote on the matter in public afterward.

Broadnax was hired as the Dallas city manager in 2016. He came to the city from Tacoma, Washington.

