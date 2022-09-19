Dallas to offer teens free tickets to pro sporting events

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson unveiled a new program that will allow local teens to attend professional sporting events for free.

The Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program gives Dallas residents between the ages of 12 and 17 up to two tickets per year. Those two tickets each come with an additional ticket for a chaperone.

Some partners of the program include the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings and FC Dallas. Several local colleges such as SMU, UTD and DBU are also on the list.

The goal is to help provide opportunities for fans who might not otherwise have them and to keep the teens engaged and out of trouble on the streets.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Pho Expand

"I love Dallas sports. They give us civic pride. They teach us life lessons. They inspire us. They let us dream of possibilities and greatness. And they give our children a way to stay safe and out of trouble," Mayor Johnson said. "That is why I am thrilled to kick off this program that will give our families something fun to do while making our city safer and more vibrant."

The program is similar to the city’s All Access Pass program, which offers teens free tickets to the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Arboretum and other local attractions.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.dallassports.org/mayors-youth-ticket-program.html.