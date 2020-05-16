Dallas County stay-at-home order allowed to expire

While the governor is preparing to move into the next phase of reopening the Texas economy, the stay-at-home order in Dallas County was allowed to expire Friday.

It started on March 15 and expired Friday night, just before midnight, after 53 days in affect.

For two months, the county asked residents to only leave their homes for work or to go to a grocery store.

But Governor Greg Abbott's executive order changed all that for all Texans.

Restaurants, salons, and barbershops are open with limited capacity.

Restrictions have eased on worship services, and on Monday, gyms, yoga studios, and other exercise facilities can re-open but under restrictions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins plans to ask the commissioner's court to extend a local disaster declaration at the next commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

This would give Jenkins the authority to do several things, including requiring private labs and hospitals to report coronavirus case numbers.

