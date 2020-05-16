New COVID-19 cases reported in Dallas County this week down from last week

Dallas County health officials reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with six more deaths.

This week’s daily average of new cases is 233 cases a day, which is down from 246 last week. There were also 27 deaths this week, which is six less than last week.

This week's total number of deaths from the coronavirus is the lowest county officials have reported since the week of April 19, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Saturday’s cases brings the county’s total to 7,250 total cases and 170 deaths.

