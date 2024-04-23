Expand / Collapse search

Video helps police ID suspect whose reckless gunfire may have killed 1, injured 8 others

Published  April 23, 2024 10:09am CDT
South Dallas
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas PD investigating response prior to mass shooting

Dallas police were first called to an area where a party spilled out onto the street on Collins Avenue for reports of gunfire at around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday night. After police came and left 9 people were shot, including one person who died.

DALLAS - The man arrested in connection to a mass shooting in South Dallas allegedly fired multiple shots in the air that could have killed a woman or injured eight other people.

The shooting on Collins Avenue happened in the early hours of April 14, when a large party had moved into the street.

Christopher Jones (Source: Dallas Jail)

Police investigators believe one person began firing shots and others followed. Nine people were hit by bullets, including 21-year-old Coriesha Bradford who died.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses told police a man who went by the name of "Boozie" contributed to the gunfire. They described him as wearing all red with red beads in his hair.

Investigators used a social media video to help identify "Boozie" as 28-year-old Christopher Jones. 

He was arrested over the weekend and charged with deadly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.

The affidavit states officers found a plastic bag containing what resembled ecstasy tablets inside Jones’ jacket pocket during his arrest.

He also admitted to being at the party at the time of the shooting. He said someone else started shooting, so he pulled out his gun.

Investigators found security video that shows Jones recklessly firing a gun into the air.

"Suspect Jones’ actions of shooting a gun into the air could have caused death or serious bodily injury to another person," the affidavit states. 

Jones had several outstanding warrants from other agencies when he was arrested. 

Online records show he is also facing charges out of Tarrant County for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Dallas police have said they believe there was gang involvement in the shooting.