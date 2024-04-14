A 21-year-old woman is dead, and eight other people were injured in a shooting after a party in South Dallas on Sunday morning.

Police were first called to the 4500 block of Collins Avenue for reports of gunfire at around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Investigators said a large party had ended and a crowd of people had made their way into the street.

The gunfire stopped when officers arrived, and police did not report any injuries at that time. Police say they stayed nearby to monitor the scene.

Just a few hours later, at 1:35 a.m., shots were fired again, this time hitting nine people.

Police said one person fired shots into the crowd, then others began to shoot.

Seven women and two men were taken to local hospitals.

One of the women, 21-year-old Coriesha Bradford, died.

The other eight victims are expected to survive.

Police say they do not have a description of the suspect who started the shooting at this time and no arrests have been reported.

Detectives believe the shooting is tied to gang activity.