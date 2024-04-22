Fort Worth house party shooting after prom leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A night of celebration in Fort Worth quickly turned into a night of tragedy when a shooting broke out at a house party after a high school prom.

Police are trying to put together what happened moments before a shooting at a home on Singleleaf Lane that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

Eric Tatum’s garage door with a bullet hole in it is a reminder of a neighbor’s Saturday night party, he says, went from celebratory to sad.

"I can’t for the life of me understand how a celebration for a young man can go from celebratory to something that tragic that quickly," the homeowner said.

Teddy Brigham is another neighbor who was home still awake just before 1 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he heard gunshots in the middle of the crowded street during what he called a teen party following the Arlington Heights High School prom. He cautiously looked out of his window.

"I didn’t see a lot of running so I didn’t think that much about it," he recalled. "A few minutes later, I heard the popping noise again a few houses down. It wasn’t right in front of me."

Fort Worth police say officers responded to the shooting call but did not find any victims at the scene.

By late Sunday, however, one victim was confirmed dead.

Police say 19-year-old Daniel Olalde Moreno was driven by a private vehicle to Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest and then flown by CareFlite to John Peter Smith Hospital. According to the medical examiner, he passed away Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, two gunshot victims from the party were also transported by private vehicles were admitted to John Peter Smith Hospital and are said to be stable.

Tatum and Brigham both say they’ve met the family where the party took place, but they just recently moved in. They mention the college-bound student who lives there is, to their knowledge, a good kid.

"Once I heard that, then things really changed. It’s not just one random incident; it’s a kid that’s lost," Tatum said. "Someone’s mourning somewhere. Someone’s crying and planning for a funeral."

"For the most part, they are probably good kids just at a party after the prom," Brigham said. "All it takes is one or two to spoil everybody’s night, and I’m sure that’s probably what happened."

Police have not identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing