McDonald's spinoff CosMc's opens in Far North Dallas

McDonald's new drink-centric spinoff, CosMc's, is now open in Far North Dallas.

"Dallas, TX just got a lot more flavor," said the shop on social media.

The concept restaurant is located on Campbell Road, near Preston Road.

McDonald's says the store offers customizable drinks, like coffee, tea, energy drinks, lemonades and more.

The Dallas store will also launch the chain's Beach Protein Frappe and the Melon Herb Chiller.

There is also food, with the restaurant serving sandwiches, baked goods and McMuffins.

The CosMc's name is based on a rarely used McDonald's character from the 1990s.

The chain originally launched in the Chicago suburbs. 8 more locations are expected to open in Texas in the first half of 2024.

Locations are also expected to open in Fort Worth and Allen, according to state records.

The Campbell Road location will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is available for drive-thru and walk-ups.