From crowds to clouds, city of Dallas ready for worst-case scenarios for solar eclipse

As the total solar eclipse draws closer, the city of Dallas is warning residents of the tens of thousands of people who will be visiting the city for the event.

Tourism officials expect a 35% increase in the population in the city of Dallas beginning this weekend.

That means tens of thousands of people on the roadways at once.

City leaders recommend planning your route ahead of time, know where parking facilities are and consider using public transportation, if possible.

As the once-in-a-lifetime total eclipse looms over the city of Dallas, officials say it's all hands on deck.

At a joint news conference Tuesday, city leaders said the focus is on fun and public safety.

"To support the day of coordination, we're activating the city's emergency operations center at city hall as well as a joint information center," explained Dallas Office of Emergency Management Director Travis Houston.

"We're going to do more in District 4, and here is the celebration," said Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it's fine-tuning staffing and staging plans for a potential increase in calls for service.

"We do have dedicated EMS to be there for treatment and response for patrons attending those," said Scott Pacot, DFR’s executive deputy chief of fire operations.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says all discretionary time-off has been canceled to make sure there's enough officers on duty.

"You will be seeing a visible Dallas police presence on our roadways and across the city," he said.

For those folks planning to attend any of the events at city parks like Kiest and White Rock Lake, be aware that there will not be any additional facilities being brought in.

Porta-potties will be brought to Samuel Farms since the city-owned park in Mesquite is hosting a weekend-long camping event.

They should be adequate to accommodate the crowd," said Dallas Parks & Rec Superintendent Steve Baker.

The city has also already given out all free available eclipse glasses.

If you plan on attending the event at the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park, be sure to enter on the east side of the stadium at Gate G due to renovation work that started last week.

TxDOT says it will limit road closures in the days leading up to the eclipse.

And the city sanitation department says there will be no trash pick-up Monday to help reduce expected road congestion.

"Please do not stop on roadways in attempt to view the eclipse or drive and attempt to watch the eclipse. This includes on our freeways," Garcia said.

With the eclipse day forecast in flux, the Office of Emergency Management says it is ready should severe weather become an issue.

"Ready to adapt and change and have those face-to-face conversations if we need to switch focus to some other scenario," Houston said.

And with so many people expected on the roadways on Monday, city officials recommend you fill up your gas tank ahead of time and bag snacks for what could be a long ride home.

For those planning to stay home, keep in mind you can still see the eclipse from your own backyard with approved glasses, of course.