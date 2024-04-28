Expand / Collapse search
H-E-B recalls ice cream that may contain metal

Published  April 28, 2024 11:23am CDT
FOX 4

H-E-B has recalled some of its ice cream because it may contain metal.

The voluntary recall is for 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream in different flavors.

The cups were sold at all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, plus Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores.

H-E-B says there have been no injuries related to this recall.

Customers can return the ice cream for a full refund or call 1-855-432-4438.

