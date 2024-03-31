Dallas preparing for increase in visitors for total solar eclipse

The city of Dallas is expecting a 35% increase in visitors to the city within the next week for the total solar eclipse.

The city said there will be events held throughout the city to see the eclipse, weather permitting, and 99% of hotels in the Central Business District are sold out for the time period.

Traffic is also expected to be heavily impacted because of the eclipse.

Because of the expected traffic concerns, TxDOT said it will limit road and lane closures next weekend and on April 8.

The city is also preparing the parks and other public places for thousands of visitors.