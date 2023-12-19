Carroll ISD rejects allowing volunteer chaplains in schools

article

The Carroll Independent School District will not allow volunteer chaplains in its schools and will only hire chaplains to serve as counselors if they have the proper certification.

A new state law allows school districts to bring volunteer chaplains into the schools to provide behavioral or mental health support.

Related article

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

The law requires each school board to take a vote on whether it will hire or accept volunteer chaplains.

The trustees in Southlake decided all chaplains must be hired employees, not volunteers. They must also have a master’s degree in counseling and hold a counselor certificate from the state.

Many North Texas school districts have taken a similar approach.

Fort Worth ISD’s trustees decided not to authorize volunteer chaplains.

Related article

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said it will continue staffing counseling positions as it always has with qualified professionals. The district also updated its policy regarding campus volunteer roles and rules.

But a few have gone in the opposite direction.

Keller ISD’s school board voted in favor of allowing volunteer religious chaplains to provide services to students.

Related article

Keller is one of several districts where a Christian Conservative PAC has spent more than $500,000 to help candidates with like-minded values win school board seats.

Although some people voiced opposition to the decision, supporters said they welcome the idea of providing more spiritual guidance to students.