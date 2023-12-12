Keller ISD votes to allow chaplains in school at contentious board meeting

article

Keller ISD is the latest school district to vote to allow unlicensed religious chaplains into its schools.

A crowd of people, both for and against the resolution, spoke at a contentious Keller ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night,.

The resolution, which allows volunteer chaplains to provide services for students "as assigned by the board," was met with fiery debate from people on both sides of the issue.

Some public speakers said the law helps with the need for counselors and others had concern about Christian influence in public schools.

"Chaplains are currently allowed to volunteer without issue. This bill is a Trojan horse," said one speaker.

"More than 100 chaplains opposed this bill about chaplains, that is telling," said another.

"You are the minority, and you are trying to dictate how students live their lives," said a third.

Related article

Opponents say the law opens the door to proselytizing children in public schools, using unqualified advisors in place of licensed counselors.

The law permits unlicensed chaplains to counsel students or perform whatever duties a school board allows.

It's unclear what specific duties Keller ISD will assign.

"Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, athiests, Buddhists might feel marginalized getting guidance from counselors who might not fully understand or respect their beliefs," said one speaker.

Supporters welcome the idea of providing more spiritual guidance to students.

Some public speakers gave voice to that.

"If I had my way, it would be God first in everything. I think this is a great compromise," said a parent on Monday night.

The Board ordered at least one person to be removed from the meeting after people in the crowd applauded the opposition.

"Will you please escort Ms. Potts out. I can hardly hear up here with her loud clapping. Can you remove Ms. Potts for being disruptive?" said Board President Charles Randklev.

After public comment, board member Ruthie Keyes said the resolution affirmed why she is stepping down after 11 years as a trustee.

She was interrupted by the board president.

"I am just walking out right here. For those of you want to hear the end of this, I will be right out there," said Keyes pointing to the door.

Keller ISD is one of several districts where a Christian Conservative PAC has spent more than $500,000 to help candidates with like-minded values win school board seats.

At Monday's meeting, Randklev told the crowd the trustees are not trying to mislead the public with this vote, saying they are following directions from state law.

READ MORE: Keller ISD superintendent finalist named, would be first female superintendent in district history

"This idea the board has cooked up some sort of secret language in order to hoodwink the community into piping in chaplains who would then take the jobs of our counselors is patently false," said the school board president. "We are talking about volunteers, we are not talking about replacing any of the counselors."

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's board made a similar vote on Monday night as well.