Fort Worth ISD rejects plan to allow unlicensed chaplains in schools

Fort Worth ISD formally voiced its opposition to letting unlicensed religious chaplains work in its schools.

Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a resolution that says the district won’t authorize volunteer chaplains to serve in mental health roles.

The move comes months after a state law was passed allowing Texas school districts to opt in or out.

Fort Worth’s board members called that idea misguided.

"Some of my dearest friends are clergy. I have a great respect for what they do and their role in this community. But they are not school counselors," said Trustee Anne Darr. "In fact, I think it's quite insulting to think that someone who isn't trained to be a school counselor can simply come in and be a school counselor."

The vote in Fort Worth came just one day after the nearby Keller voted to approve letting religious advisors work in schools.

Keller ISD said chaplains will serve in volunteer roles and will not replace licensed counselors.

Supporters welcome the idea of providing students with spiritual guidance.

But many opponents spoke against the idea, saying it’s part of a growing push to preach Christian beliefs to children in public schools.

"Chaplains are currently allowed to volunteer without issue. This bill is a trojan horse," one speaker said.

"More than 100 chaplains opposed this bill about chaplains. That is telling," another said.

"You are the minority and you are trying to dictate how students live their lives," a third speaker said.

Keller ISD is one of several districts where a Christian conservative political group spent heavily to support its favored candidates in school board races.

The new law does require chaplains to pass a background check. But they do not need to be certified to work in schools.

The Keller ISD board president and trustees said they are following directions from state law and not trying to mislead the public.