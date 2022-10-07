Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial: Closing arguments to begin in accused serial killer's murder trial

Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected to begin Friday in the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir.

The trial is over the murder of 87-year-old Mary Brooks in 2018.

The prosecution rested its case against Chemirmir Thursday afternoon.

The defense also rested its case after Chemirmir opted not to testify in his own defense.

The jury will be read the jury charge Friday morning, followed by closing arguments.

Prosecutors presented DNA evidence that appears to link Chemirmir to another of his 22 alleged victims, 80-year-old Martha Williams. Williams was found dead inside her Plano home in January 2018.

It’s all in an effort to paint Chemirmir as being a serial killer who preyed on elderly women and made their deaths look like natural causes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Chemirmir has already been found guilty of murder in the death of Lu Harris.

Prosecutors are looking for a second life sentence for Chemirmir, making it less likely his sentence is thrown out on appeal.