Billy Chemirmir Retrial: State, defense rest case against accused North Texas serial killer

Both the state and the defense rested their case against a man accused of killing at least 18 senior citizens in Dallas and Collin counties.

Billy Chemirmir is on trial for the second time for the capital murder of 81-year-old Lu Harris in 2018.

She was found dead in her Dallas home and prosecutors allege Chemirmir followed her home from a nearby Walmart and smothered her with a pillow.

He was arrested hours later by Plano police who were investigated him for a separate attack. At the time, they found the keys to Harris' home in his possession and her jewelry box was discarded in a nearby dumpster.

Throughout this second trial, prosecutors have tried to convince jurors that Chemirmir stalked his victims. All were elderly and all but one were women.

On Wednesday, they showed video clips of Chemirmir at a Walmart store in 2018 appearing to follow several women who were later killed.

They've also attempted to link him to the victims’ missing jewelry. Cellphone records show he tried to sell several rings that belonged to the victims on Offer Up.

The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses.

They have argued there is no evidence that places Chemirmir inside Harris' home and no evidence to prove he killed her or any of the other victims he's linked to.

This is the fourth day of the retrial and victims relatives have been in court all week.

Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday afternoon then the case goes to the jury.

Chemirmir's first trial in November ended with a hung jury because of one holdout jury member.

