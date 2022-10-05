Billy Chemirmir Trial: Prosecutors expected to present DNA evidence against accused serial killer

Testimony continues Wednesday in the trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir for one of the 22 murders he's charged with.

This case is over the 2018 death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks, but Wednesday prosecutors are expected to present DNA evidence to a different victim.

Previous coverage:

Prosecutors have turned to other victims to show the jury a pattern of attacks allegedly done by Chemirmir.

On Tuesday, testimony focused on the murder of Lu Harris. Chemirmir has already been convicted of murder in her death.

The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders happened at senior living facilities, where prosecutors say he posed as a maintenance worker.

Prosecutors are looking for a second life sentence for Chemirmir, making it less likely his sentence is thrown out on appeal.