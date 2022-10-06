Billy Chemirmir Trial: Prosecutors continue to lay out case against alleged serial killer
DALLAS - Prosecutors will continue to lay out their case against accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir on Thursday.
The case is over the 2018 death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks; one of 22 murders Chemirmir is accused of committing.
The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders happened at senior living facilities, where prosecutors say he posed as a maintenance worker.
On Wednesday, prosecutors presented DNA evidence against Chemirmir in the death of Martha Williams, who was found dead in her apartment at a Collin County retirement center in March 2018.
Prosecutors hope the DNA evidence convinced jurors Chemirmir killed before, and had a specific, repeated method.
Chemirmir has already been convicted of murder in the death of Lu Harris.
Prosecutors are looking for a second life sentence for Chemirmir, making it less likely his sentence is thrown out on appeal.
The state is expected to wrap up its case this week.