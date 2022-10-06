Billy Chemirmir Trial: Prosecutors continue to lay out case against alleged serial killer

Prosecutors will continue to lay out their case against accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir on Thursday.

The case is over the 2018 death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks; one of 22 murders Chemirmir is accused of committing.

Previous coverage:

The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders happened at senior living facilities, where prosecutors say he posed as a maintenance worker.

On Wednesday, prosecutors presented DNA evidence against Chemirmir in the death of Martha Williams, who was found dead in her apartment at a Collin County retirement center in March 2018.

Prosecutors hope the DNA evidence convinced jurors Chemirmir killed before, and had a specific, repeated method.

Chemirmir has already been convicted of murder in the death of Lu Harris.

Prosecutors are looking for a second life sentence for Chemirmir, making it less likely his sentence is thrown out on appeal.

The state is expected to wrap up its case this week.