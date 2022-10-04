Billy Chemirmir trial continues with testimony against accused serial killer

Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir for one of the 22 murders he's charged with.

This case is over the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

Brooks was found dead inside of her Richardson home in Jan. 2018. Groceries were still on the counter and Brooks' safe and jewelry were missing.

Richardson Police Sergeant Kelly Pagel testified Chemirmir's cell phone pinged from the Walmart to Brooks' home, placing him at the scene of the crime.

She also testified that the next day, Chemirmir sold a rare piece of jewelry belonging to Brooks on the site Offer Up.

Previous coverage:

Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder in April for the killing of Lu Harris in 2018, but a second capital murder conviction might provide needed assurance to families.

Prosecutors are looking for a second life sentence for Chemirmir, making it less likely his sentence is thrown out on appeal.

The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders happened at senior living facilities, where prosecutors say he posed as a maintenance worker.