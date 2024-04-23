Arlington council to vote on Choctaw Stadium renovation plan

Big events are planned for Arlington’s entertainment district in the coming years. And with that in mind, the city is considering some changes to the Texas Rangers’ old ballpark.

The Arlington City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a plan to renovate Choctaw Stadium.

The city owns the ballpark but the Rangers, who played there until 2019, operate it.

Since then, they’ve invested about $8 million in developing its west side, adding new retail spaces like a Starbucks. The renovation plan would improve the street frontage even more.

Also, the National Medal of Honor Museum is opening near the ballpark next year. The problem is that, as of now, it has no parking spaces.

The new plan would give the museum parking rights, and the Rangers would add up to 200 overflow parking spaces.

Meanwhile, Arlington will be in the national and international spotlight over the next decade.

This summer, Major League Baseball is holding its All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Then in 2026, the neighboring AT&T Stadium will host nine FIFA World Cup matches. And in 2030, it will welcome fans for the NCAA Final Four.

So, the city is also thinking about public safety. The plans include an area for the Arlington Police Department, as well as 15,000 square feet to temporarily house Fire Station No. 8.

Arlington would pay the Rangers around $4.2 million for its investment.

The renovation plan is up for a vote at Tuesday night’s council meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.