UT Dallas protest scheduled for Friday afternoon

Another protest is scheduled at UT Dallas on Friday afternoon.

Pro-Palestine groups will return to Chess Plaza on the Richardson campus after setting up an encampment there on Wednesday afternoon.

"Today, the students will continue to hold their ground at Chess Plaza—the location that these attempts to repress the students took place—and show UT Dallas admin that they will not waver until their university ends their complicity in bloodshed and occupation," said a statement from the Dallas chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Law enforcement was called and tore down the encampment. 21 people were arrested on Wednesday, including three UTD staff members.

Related article

Friday's protest is expected to begin 2 p.m.

The protesters are calling for UT Dallas and The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company to divest from companies that they say are profiting off of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

READ MORE: UT Arlington protesters find loophole to set up pro-Palestinian "encampment"

Companies named by the groups include Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Gruman and Boeing.

The protests at UT Dallas is just one of several happening across the country.

The Associated Press says more than 2,000 people have been arrested at campuses across the country.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the unrest from the White House.

"There’s the right to protest but not to cause chaos," he said in brief remarks from the White House.

The president said he did not think it was necessary for the National Guard to intervene, but he warned that activists who forced schools to cancel classes were crossing a line.

"Dissent is essential to democracy, but dissent must never lead to disorder or to denying the rights of others so students can finish their semester and their college education," President Biden said.